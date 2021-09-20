Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $180.95 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

