Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 9,035 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $487.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

