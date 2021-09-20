Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $23.66. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 14,081 shares traded.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.