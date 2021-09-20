Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares $3.60 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 177.6% over the last three years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $506.00 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

