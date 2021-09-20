Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

