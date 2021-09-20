Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.