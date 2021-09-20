Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $40.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.20. 1,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.69, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.