Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $40.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.20. 1,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.69, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

