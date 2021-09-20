Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

