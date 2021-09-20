Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $355.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,161. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

