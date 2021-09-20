Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.36). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDS traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,374. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $432.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.18.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

