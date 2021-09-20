Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,855 shares of company stock worth $41,483,821. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

