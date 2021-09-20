Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 1,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,316. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

