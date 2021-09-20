Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $960,860. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

