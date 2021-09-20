Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million.

ATER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

