Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,288. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

