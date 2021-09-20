Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.59. QCR posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $781.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

