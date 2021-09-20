Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. 6,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

