Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Western Union also posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WU traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,648. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

