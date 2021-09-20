Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $311.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

UMPQ traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 44,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,369. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 386.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

