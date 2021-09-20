Brokerages Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price at $40.75

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 220,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,763. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million and a P/E ratio of -33.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.