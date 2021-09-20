Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $25.90

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital International Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,395,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

