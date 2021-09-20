Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $80.25

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -324.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

