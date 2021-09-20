Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $16.56

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Monday. 497,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,517. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $917.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.