Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $160.80

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

LCII stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,344. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

