Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $83.40

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. 738,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,390. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.