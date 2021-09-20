Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $36.46

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,963. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.