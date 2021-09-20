Brokerages Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Price Target at $7.30

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 248,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,748. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

