Brokers Set Expectations for BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $403.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

