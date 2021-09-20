Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.01 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

