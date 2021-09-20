BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Director Jay A. Cohen Acquires 2,800 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 644,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,871. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

