Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

