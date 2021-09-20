BSCPAD Reaches Market Cap of $88.71 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $88.71 million and $4.65 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00116138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00175267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.06893008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,430.16 or 0.99823535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00833040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

