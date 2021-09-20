Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 188.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,980.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,871.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.