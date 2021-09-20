CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $222,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.