Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 109,631 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 1,201.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $49.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

