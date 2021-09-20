Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,114 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,101,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,497,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,885,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

