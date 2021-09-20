Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,853 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

