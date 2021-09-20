Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $112.58.

