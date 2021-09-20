Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYM opened at $126.82 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.