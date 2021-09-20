Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $658,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.