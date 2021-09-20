Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $63.20 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

