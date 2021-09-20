Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $52.87.

