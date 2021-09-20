Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $165.27.

