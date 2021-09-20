Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $127.34 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.