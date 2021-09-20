Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$144.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.65.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

