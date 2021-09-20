Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 1,153,897 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,565,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,913,267,005.28.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$150.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.27.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

