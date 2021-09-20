Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.65.

NYSE:CP opened at $67.23 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

