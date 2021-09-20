Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$255.00.

TSE:CP opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$77.41 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$226.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

