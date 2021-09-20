Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.51 Million

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $132.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.23 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $571.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.46 million to $665.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $773.06 million, with estimates ranging from $706.58 million to $904.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,328,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

