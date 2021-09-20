Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

CUK stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

